The most impactful player of the last edition of the UEFA Champions League, all eyes were on Karim Benzema when reigning champs Real Madrid began their title defense against Celtic. However, he had to leave the pitch early in the game.

The 2022 Ballon d'Or is still a few weeks ahead of us, but most people already agree on who will probably win the award. Karim Benzema took all the limelight last season, helping Real Madrid win the UEFA Champions League in great fashion.

At 34, the Frenchman proved that age can be just a number. Benzema had the best season in his career, recording 44 goals in 46 appearances, including 15 goals in 12 Champions League games.

Therefore, Benzema was the center of attention when Real Madrid started their quest for a second consecutive title against Celtic on Tuesday. Unfortunately, the veteran striker was forced off the field early in the game.

Why did Karim Benzema leave the pitch vs. Celtic?

Karim Benzema was subbed off after 29 minutes during the Celtic game due to pain in his knee. Though it remains to be seen whether it's something serious, it looked as if he picked up a knee injury.

Carlo Ancelotti had already warned prior to the game that Benzema would need to rest at some point. “The fact we’re playing every three days now might mean Benzema will have to rest some matches. Today he wasn’t so clinical in finishing, but that wasn’t because of anything physical,” Carletto said, via Real Madrid Info on Twitter.

According to Spanish journalist Jose Felix Diaz, Benzema's injury does not look serious after a first exam. However, he will be further evaluated. Benzema had so far played every minute this season, but it may have taken a toll on his body.