Real Madrid and Bayern Munich finished level in the first leg of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League semifinals in Germany.

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League is reaching its most exciting stage. With Borussia Dortmund already qualified for the tournament decider, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich clash in the second leg of their semifinal tie in Spain.

Last week, the first leg in Germany finished level as Vinicius Junior scored a dramatic equalizer from the penalty spot to make things 2-2 in the final minutes of the match.

That result left things wide open for the rematch at the Santiago Bernabeu, which is why many wonder what happens if Real Madrid and Bayern draw again this time. Let’s take a look at the Champions League tiebreak rules.

UCL overtime rules: What’s the tiebreaker if Real Madrid and Bayern tie again

In the event Real Madrid and Bayern Munich finish level in the Champions League semifinal second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu today, the game will go to extra time, which consists in two extra periods of 15 minutes.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid is challenged by Konrad Laimer of Bayern Munich during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern München at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 08, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

If the game remains tied after 120′, the winner will be decided on penalties. That’s exactly what happened in the quarterfinal tie between Madrid and Manchester City, with Los Blancos emerging victorious in the shootout.

Do away goals matter in the Champions League?

The away goal rule is no longer a thing in the UEFA Champions League. Therefore, if the aggregate score remains tied between Real Madrid and Bayern, extra time will be played, regardless of how many goals the German side scores.