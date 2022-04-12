The road to the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League grand final is reaching its most important stages with only a few teams still alive in the continental tournament. Find out here when the UCL semifinals will be played.

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League final is drawing nearer. Originally expected to be held in Saint Petersburg, UEFA has decided to change the tournament decider's venue to Saint-Denis, in the north of Paris, France, following the Ukraine invasion.

One of the most notable changes in this current edition has been the elimination of the away goal rule, which has produced a significant reduction to the influence that scoring far from home used to have.

Even with important absences in the final stages of the knockout phase as Lionel Messi's PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United were eliminated in the round of 16, the path towards the grand final is extremely exciting with only a few teams still in contention. Check out here the dates for the semifinal clashes.

When are the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League semifinals?

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League semifinals will take place on April-May 2022. The first legs will be played on April 26 and April 27, while the return legs are scheduled for May 3 and May 4.

One semifinal tie will get underway on Tuesday, April 26, while the other kicks off the next day. The finalists will be decided a week later when the second leg games take place.

Champions League Semifinals

First legs: Tuesday, April 26 - Wednesday, April 27.

Second legs: Tuesday, May 3 - Wednesday, May 4.