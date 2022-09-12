Real Madrid will host RB Leipzig on Wednesday, September 14 for Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage. However, Karim Benzema won't take part of it.

Real Madrid had a blast last season as they clinched both La Liga and Champions League titles. So, for this 2022-23 season, Los Blanco are on their way to repeat both championships. That's why when important players such as Karim Benzema miss a game, the alarms go off for the coaching staff.

However, Carlo Ancelotti, head coach of Real Madrid, didn't hesitate that much as the other 22 players on his squad have backed up him last matchday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. In fact, they won over 4-1 over Mallorca, to wipe out the questions about their perfomance without the UEFA Men's player of the last season.

So, now Real Madrid have a new test in a Champions League game to prove they have what it takes to win without their best striker in the team. In fact, Eden Hazard or Rodrygo appear to be the possible replacements for Karim Benzema's position on the pitch for this game.

Why is Karim Benzema not playing for Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig?

Karim Benzema was Real Madrid's best player for last season. In fact, he scored 47 goals, and made 14 assists as a Los Blancos player in all competitions. That's why every time he has the slightest nuisance, everyone at Valdebebas start to worry.

That's what happened when after just 30 minutes of play at Celtics' home Celtic Park in Glasgow, Karim Benzema felt something on his knee. Then, he was subbed off with an uncertain medical evaluation about his condition.

Right after the game, Real Madrid issued a statement saying, "he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus muscle and an overload on the quadriceps, both in the right leg." Then, later reports revealed he was most likely to miss at least three weeks. Finally he missed last La Liga match, and will miss this Champions League matchup, and possibly the next Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid.