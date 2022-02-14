UEFA is planning to cover the cost of up to 30,000 supporter tickets for both the men’s and women’s Champions League and Europa League finals.

UEFA wants to give back after a difficult and long coronavirus pandemic which seems to be starting to turn a corner. The European governing body of soccer is set to give away 30,000 tickets to its marquee club events this season as a way to pay tribute to fans during the long pandemic.

The tickets will be distributed in the following allotment: 10,000 tickets for the Champions League final, 8,000 for the Europa League final and 6,000 each for the Europa Conference League final and the Women's Champions League final.

The tickets will be divided up equally for the supporters of each club that makes it to the finals. Here is more information on UEFA’s promise to give away tickets to their club finals.

UEFA to give tickets to fans for their club finals

The initiative comes at zero cost for the clubs that make the finals, the idea is for the finalist clubs to reward fans for their support and have made sure that all the tickets given will not be given out to sponsors, partners, or club officials.

UEFA understands that the hike in inflation across Europe may be making things much more expensive for fans and will cap their category four and three tickets at €70 and €180 for the next three finals to stay at 2020 prices.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said: 'Football fans are the lifeblood of the game and we thought it would be a nice way to recognize the difficulties they have experienced over the last two years and how they nevertheless still managed to support their teams and live their passion even when away from the stadiums… Fans are playing an integral part in the development of football, and we must ensure that loyal traveling supporters can attend historical moments for their cherished teams at affordable prices.'

