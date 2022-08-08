The UEFA Super Cup is one of the most important cups in European football, and it also awards the winner a not insignificant prize money. How much is that prize? Here we tell you.

The 2022 UEFA Super Cup will take place this Wednesday 10 August between UEFA Champions League champions Real Madrid and Europa League champions Eintrach Frankfurt. The winner will take not only the Cup and the honor but also a good prize money. Here we tell you how much that prize is.

The UEFA Super Cup (this year will be the 46th edition) is a competition that takes place every year and pits the champions of the two most important club competitions in Europe: the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League.

This is a competition that has an official status for UEFA, so its winner will add to the number of international competitions won. And of course, there will also be a cash prize, although to the consolation of those who remain as runners-up, there is also money for them.

Prize money for champions and runners-up

As explained above, both the champions and the runners-up will receive money for playing in this final of the 2022 UEFA Super Cup. Of course, the prize will not be the same and those who win will receive a higher amount, although in any case the prize they will receive seconds is pretty good.

In short, if Real Madrid or Eintrach Frankfurt turn out to be the champions, they will receive €5,000,000 (which would be about US$5,096,750), while those who finish second will receive a prize of €3,800,000 (that is, about US$3,873,530). In any case, that will not be the total prize.

In addition to these base values, both the champions and the runners-up will receive 25% of the profits obtained from the tickets sold, so the estimated prize for the winners is around €8 million (US$ 8,154,800), while for the latter it is estimated that they will receive an estimated €5 million (US$5,096,750).

