Where to watch Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich live in the USA: 2024-25 Bundesliga

Mainz 05 receive Bayern Munich in a Matchday 14 clash of the 2024-2025 Bundesliga season. Discover here how to watch this matchup in the USA, including kickoff times and comprehensive broadcast details for both TV and streaming platforms.

Preview Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich
© IMAGO / Sven SimonPreview Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich

By Leonardo Herrera

Mainz 05 will face off against Bayern Munich in a Matchday 14 showdown in the 2024-2025 Bundesliga season. Fans in the USA can get all the details on how to watch, including broadcast information, kickoff times, and streaming options, to stay tuned for every moment of this high-stakes clash.

Bayern Munich are looking to maintain their dominant start to the Bundesliga season, where they’ve surged to the top of the table with an unbeaten record, amassing 33 points from 10 wins and three draws. The Bavarian giants, perennial favorites in the league, aim to extend their flawless campaign.

On the other hand, Mainz sit mid-table with 19 points, just shy of the European qualification spots. Despite being clear underdogs, Mainz will be eager to snatch at least a point to boost their chances of climbing closer to those coveted positions.

When will the Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich match be played?

Mainz 05 will take on Bayern Munich for the 2024-25 Bundesliga Matchday 14 this Saturday, December 14. The action is set to kick off at 9:30 AM (ET).

Jamal Musiala of FC Bayern Munich – IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 AM

CT: 8:30 AM

MT: 7:30 AM

PT: 6:30 AM

How to watch Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich in the USA

Don’t miss the 2024-25 Bundesliga match between Mainz 05 and Bayern Munich will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on ESPN+.

