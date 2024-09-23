UEFA’s Euro 2024 review admits huge referee mistake that helped Spain

Spain became the 2024 Euro champions after defeating England in the final. However, a new report from UEFA states that Luis de la Fuente's team benefited from a referee's mistake.

Spain won the 2024 Euro after winning all of their matches in the tournament, and defeating strong rivals in the process, including England in the final. However, a new report from the UEFA’s Referees’ Committee has admitted that La Roja were favored by a big mistake in their quarterfinal match against Germany.

The report stated that Germany should have been awarded a penalty for handball after a shot from Jamal Musiala struck the arm of Marc Cucurella. The play took place when the game was still 1-1 at the end of the first period of extra time.

Despite Germany players’ complaints, referee Anthony Taylor did not award a penalty because, according to his interpretation, Cucurella’s arm was close to his body. The decision was also supported by the VAR, Stuart Attwell. Spain won the game 2-1 through a Mikel Merino goal in the 119th minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The review is part of UEFA’s regular work to give advice to officials on how they should deal with certain situations. “Following the latest UEFA guidelines, hand-to-ball contact that stops a shot on goal should be punished more strictly, and in most cases a penalty kick should be awarded, unless the defender’s arm is very close to the body or in contact with the body,” the statement said, according to Relevo.

Anthony Taylor

Advertisement

“In this case [Cucurella], the defender stops the shot on goal with his arm, which is not very close to the body, making himself bigger, so a penalty kick should have been awarded,” it concluded.

Advertisement

UEFA aims to standardize referees’ calls

While the committee states that it should have been a penalty, according to ESPN, Roberto Rosetti, chief refereeing officer for UEFA, presented examples before the tournament of a shot on goal and the arm being close to the side, explaining this should not be considered handball.

Advertisement

see also Former Messi teammate offers to unretire for Barcelona after Ter Stegen"s terrible injury

However, the new review adheres to IFAB (International Football Association Board) recommendations when it comes to sanctioning a handball. The same report also reads that Cucurella shouldn’t have received the yellow card, either way.