Trending topics:
Soccer

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa makes big decision with Luis Suarez for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Luis Suarez is still a part of Marcelo Bielsa’s plans for La Celeste and will play for Uruguay in September’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

Luis Suarez with Uruguay at the Copa America.
© IMAGOLuis Suarez with Uruguay at the Copa America.

By Kelvin Loyola

Luis Suarez’s story with the Uruguayan national team is not over yet. The Inter Miami striker is still a part of Marcelo Bielsa’s plans heading into Conmebol World Cup qualifying in September.

La Celeste will host Paraguay on September 6th and visit Venezuela on September 10th. Uruguay is currently second in the qualification standings and has started very well under Bielsa, defeating Brazil and Argentina along the way.

For Luis Suarez, his 69 goals for Uruguay make him the country’s all-time leading scorer. According to reports from Uruguay, Bielsa has reserved him for these two matches.

Luis Suarez with Uruguay

While not officially making the roster, Suarez being reserved is a strong indication that he will be with Uruguay, who could still use the striker’s scoring touch.

Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa

Suarez last scored for Uruguay in the Copa America third-place match against Canada in a 2-2 draw, which La Celeste won on penalty kicks. It marked the first time Uruguay had finished among the top 4 of the tournament since winning it in 2011.

Advertisement
2030 World Cup: Renovation for Estadio Centenario

see also

2030 World Cup: Renovation for Estadio Centenario

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA Rumors: ESPN experts predict biggest candidate to challenge Victor Wembanyama for DPOY
NBA

NBA Rumors: ESPN experts predict biggest candidate to challenge Victor Wembanyama for DPOY

Olympic champion with Team USA reveals special moment with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant
Paris 2024 Olympics

Olympic champion with Team USA reveals special moment with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant

Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham seems to show frustration with Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinicius in LaLiga opener
Soccer

Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham seems to show frustration with Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinicius in LaLiga opener

Tom Brady ranks his top five NFL quarterbacks: Only Patrick Mahomes above Josh Allen
NFL

Tom Brady ranks his top five NFL quarterbacks: Only Patrick Mahomes above Josh Allen

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions