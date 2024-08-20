Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa makes big decision with Luis Suarez for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Luis Suarez is still a part of Marcelo Bielsa’s plans for La Celeste and will play for Uruguay in September’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

Luis Suarez’s story with the Uruguayan national team is not over yet. The Inter Miami striker is still a part of Marcelo Bielsa’s plans heading into Conmebol World Cup qualifying in September.

La Celeste will host Paraguay on September 6th and visit Venezuela on September 10th. Uruguay is currently second in the qualification standings and has started very well under Bielsa, defeating Brazil and Argentina along the way.

For Luis Suarez, his 69 goals for Uruguay make him the country’s all-time leading scorer. According to reports from Uruguay, Bielsa has reserved him for these two matches.

Luis Suarez with Uruguay

While not officially making the roster, Suarez being reserved is a strong indication that he will be with Uruguay, who could still use the striker’s scoring touch.

Marcelo Bielsa

Suarez last scored for Uruguay in the Copa America third-place match against Canada in a 2-2 draw, which La Celeste won on penalty kicks. It marked the first time Uruguay had finished among the top 4 of the tournament since winning it in 2011.

Advertisement

Advertisement