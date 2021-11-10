Uruguay host Argentina in Montevideo on Friday, November 12, on Matchday 13 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out the possible lineups for this exciting game.

La Celeste need results fast following a weak start to the road to Qatar. Oscar Washington Tabarez has been under heavy fire after a disappointing October international break in which Uruguay claimed just one point out of nine.

The hosts come from two straight defeats, one of them against their upcoming opponents. The 2021 Copa America champions have yet to lose a game in the tournament, as they hold the longest unbeaten streak on the planet carrying 25 matches without defeat.

Uruguay possible starting XI

Tabarez needs to get a result as soon as possible to restore peace around his team and strengthen himself on the job. However, he'll have to deal with a major setback as Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani was ruled out for this international break.

Uruguay probable lineup: Fernando Muslera; Giovanni Gonzalez, Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Joaquin Piquerez; Nahitan Nandez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matias Vecino, Lucas Torreira; Brian Rodriguez, Luis Suarez.

Argentina predicted lineup

Lionel Scaloni will be forced to make at least one modification to his usual starting lineup as PSG's Leandro Paredes hasn't recovered from a quadriceps tear. But he has another big concern which is Lionel Messi's status for this game. The Argentine forward has been experiencing knee problems lately, so it remains to be seen whether he's ready to go. If he's not, Paulo Dybala, Angel Correa, or Julian Alvarez could step in.

Argentina probable lineup: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuña; Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Angel Di Maria; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez.