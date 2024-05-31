Uruguay will play against Costa Rica in a 2024 international friendly game broadcast for free on BOLAVIP. We look forward to having you so you don't miss a second of this friendly match ahead of the Copa America 2024.

Costa Rica vs Uruguay: Where and how to watch live for FREE in your country

Costa Rica and Uruguay are set to square off tonight in a friendly match and at BOLAVIP, we offer you the opportunity to watch the match live and for free. Stay with us to enjoy this friendly match as we approach the start of the Copa America 2024.

[Watch Uruguay vs Costa Rica Live for FREE in the exclusively on BOLAVIP]

BOLAVIP has acquired the exclusive rights to broadcast the match between Costa Rica and Uruguay live throughout the entire American continent, except in Uruguay and Costa Rica. So, if you are in any of the countries listed below, we look forward to having you join us to enjoy this friendly match.

Both teams are aiming to prepare themselves in the best possible way for what promises to be an exciting tournament. On the Costa Rican side, the absence of Keylor Navas, who recently retired from the national team, will be keenly felt. Uruguay, with a rejuvenated squad, is a strong contender for the title. Despite the absence of some key players such as Darwin Nunez and Valverde in this game, Uruguay remains a strong opponent.

Costa Rica vs Uruguay: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 11:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 PM

Bolivia: 10:00 PM

Chile: 10:00 PM

Colombia: 9:00 PM

Costa Rica: 8:00 PM

Ecuador: 9:00 PM

El Salvador: 8:00 PM

Guatemala: 8:00 PM

Honduras: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 PM

Nicaragua: 8:00 PM

Panama: 8:00 PM

Paraguay: 10:00 PM

Peru: 9:00 PM

USA: 10:00 PM (ET)

Uruguay: 11:00 PM

Venezuela: 10:00 PM

Goalkeeper Randall Rodriguez of Uruguay – IMAGO / Just Pictures

Costa Rica vs Uruguay: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Join us to enjoy Costa Rica vs Uruguay live and for free. In the United States, Mexico, Central America (except Costa Rica) and South America (except Uruguay) this international friendly can be watched EXCLUSIVELY and FOR FREE on BOLAVIP.

Costa Rica: Repretel Canal 6

Uruguay: AUF TV