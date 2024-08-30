Trending topics:
Uruguay

Uruguayan Federation to compensate family of Juan Izquierdo, Nacional player who died after Copa Libertadores match

Juan Izquierdo sadly passed away after suffering a cardiac arrhythmia during the second half of the match against São Paulo FC in the Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

Juan Izquierdo (1997-2024)
By Kelvin Loyola

The tragedy of Juan Izquierdo, the Nacional defender who suffered a cardiac arrhythmia near the end of São Paulo’s 2-0 victory over Los Bolsos in the Round of 16 match in the Copa Libertadores, will have some kind of closure. Izquierdo, who was 27, died on August 27 from cardiorespiratory arrest associated with his cardiac arrhythmia.

Fans from around the world, as well as Uruguayan players, posted on social media their prayers for Izquierdo. The entire São Paulo squad chartered an airplane and attended the player’s funeral.

Izquierdo was a defender who played for both Peñarol and Nacional. He also had stints at Cerro, his first club, Montevideo Wanderers, San Luis in Liga MX, and Liverpool of Montevideo. Izquierdo won three championships in his career. As a result of his death, the AUF (Uruguayan Soccer Federation) is legally obligated to pay compensation to the player’s family. According to Diario Olé, this sum will be paid over the next eight years.

How Much Will the Family of Juan Izquierdo Get?

As reported by El País, Article 41 of the Professional Footballer Statute, which was updated in February of this year, outlines the compensation policy for a player’s family in the event of a tragedy like the one that occurred with Izquierdo.

Under this rule, Izquierdo’s family will receive payments based on his last salary for the next eight years. This means that every month, for the next eight years, his wife and children will receive payments equivalent to the salary he earned while playing for Nacional.

The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) will cover part of this payment, equal to the player’s minimum salary. Nacional will cover the remainder to ensure the family receives the full amount.

Ignacio Alonso, president of the AUF, stated: “Life goes on, and unfortunately, a family is left shattered and a woman is widowed, facing many challenges at a young age, with two young children who need a lot of support and care.”

Izquierdo is survived by his wife, Selena, and two young children: a two-year-old girl and a 10-day-old baby.

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

