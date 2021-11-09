The United States Men's National Team and Mexico face off in a can't-miss game on Matchday 7 of the Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

The game we've been waiting for in The Ocho is finally upon us. The United States Men's National Team and Mexico clash for the first time in the Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualification for Qatar 2022.

Gregg Berhalter's side will try to beat the rivals and seal a massive victory at home to boost its World Cup aspirations. The USA have beaten El Tri in two huge games this year, first in the Concacaf Nations League Finals and later in the 2021 Gold Cup decider.

Therefore, this derby is a special one for Gerardo Martino's boys. Mexico's performances have left much to be desired this year but their great run on the road to Qatar has restored peace around the team. Will they upset the hosts and claim revenge this time?

USA vs Mexico: Date

The USMNT and Mexico will face each other on Friday, November 12, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. El Tri are currently atop the standings with 14 points, while the USA are one place below just three points shy of them.

USA vs Mexico: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:10 PM

CT: 8:10 PM

MT: 7:10 PM

PT: 6:10 PM

TV channel in the US for USMNT vs Mexico

The game to be played between the USMNT and Mexico on Matchday 7 of the Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US on TUDN.com, Univision, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, ESPN2, TUDN App, and ESPN+.