USMNT: Gio Reyna super sub at Borussia Dortmund?

The creative midfielder, Gio Reyna, is part of Borussia Dortmund’s plans this season, but he will need to work hard to return to the starting XI.

Gio Reyna super sub?

By Kelvin Loyola

For Gio Reyna, it’s not exactly what he hoped for, but it’s a start. After being dropped from Borussia Dortmund’s starting XI and squad all together last season and later being loaned to Nottingham Forest, where he saw little playing time, this season offers the USMNT’s talented midfielder a lifeline.

Included in Borussia Dortmund’s preseason roster and having played nine minutes in Dortmund’s first Bundesliga game, Reyna has been assigned the role of an off-the-bench spark plug. He actually excelled in this role during the 2022/23 season, scoring 7 goals in 30 matches. 

Reyna’s struggle to maintain a starting position has frustrated both Dortmund fans and USMNT supporters, despite his flashes of brilliance. With players like Julian Brandt and Marcel Sabitzer on the team, Reyna will need to make the most of his opportunities, according to Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director, Sebastian Kehl.

Gio Reyna’s role at Borussia Dortmund 

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl told BILD exactly where he sees Reyna at the start of this season: “He has to accept his role, free himself from it. It was clear when we had the talks in the summer that Gio wanted to take on this role. 

“There will be enough games in which we need it. We know he has exceptional abilities. He worked on himself, on stability, and on radiance. His clever movement between the lines and goal threat—he has further developed these. Gio can still become very important for us this season. There are no other thoughts. There is nothing on the table, and I don’t sense that the player wants to leave.”

Gio Reyna in preseason

Reyna’s time in the Premier League was disappointing, featuring in only 9 matches for Nottingham Forest with just one assist. After an uneventful Copa America this summer, Reyna faces a crucial period to prove himself. Despite his talent, he has struggled with consistency and living up to the sometimes unrealistic hype from USMNT pundits.

Gio Reyna inspired by Sergio Agüero in 2020 article

Gio Reyna inspired by Sergio Agüero in 2020 article

Reyna’s numbers at Borussia Dortmund are healthy and optimistic at only 21 the midfielder has played in 122 games with 17 goals and 17 assists. 

Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing.

