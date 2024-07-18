Patrick Vieira, the French World Cup winner, is among several names under consideration for the USMNT coaching position.

Patrick Vieira‘s potential appointment as the new USMNT coach is gaining traction. The former French national team star previously managed NYCFC in MLS for three seasons.

During Vieira’s tenure, the NYCFC project gained momentum, laying the groundwork for future success despite not securing any silverware.

Following his MLS stint, Vieira managed Nice, Crystal Palace, and most recently Strasbourg, achieving mixed results. According to Fabrizio Romano, Vieira mutually agreed to part ways with Strasbourg, despite having two years left on his contract, opening a path for the USSF to potentially approach him.

Patrick Vieira option to coach USMNT

Regarding Vieira’s option to coach the USMNT, Romano stated, “Nothing advanced or close at this stage, but Vieira is one of the options being discussed, not the only one.”

Vieira has prior experience with American players, boasting a respectable 40-28-22 record during his tenure with NYCFC. However, his coaching career since then has seen a more moderate level of success, with a winning percentage around 35%.

In his single season with Strasbourg, Vieira managed a record of 14-15-10. Known for his methodical, possession-based style of football across all his teams, Vieira has demonstrated a tendency to adopt a more defensive approach in challenging situations.