The USMNT and Honduras will face each other for Matchday 11 of the Final Round of the Concacaf World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. Here, find out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. You can watch this match in the US on fuboTV (free trial).

The home side are coming to this match after losing 2-0 against Canada as visitors. With that defeat, the USMNT remained second in the table with 18 points, the same amount as Mexico, which drew 0-0 to Costa Rica.

Meanwhile, Honduras also lost their last match to El Salvador 2-0. Los Catrachos have lost all their last five matches and they’re at the last place of the table with only three points in the tournament. However, they will try to play spoiler for the USMNT.

USMNT vs Honduras: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Allianz Field, Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Live Stream in the US: fuboTV

USMNT vs Honduras: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

USMNT vs Honduras: Storylines

Wednesday marks the 28th meeting all-time between the USA and Honduras with the U.S. holding an 18-4-5 all-time advantage. The USA is 7-2-2 vs. Los Catrachos in World Cup qualifying and 3-1-0 at home. The last time they met, back in September, the USMNT won 4-1 as visitors.

How to watch or live stream USMNT vs Honduras in the US

The match between the United States and Honduras for the final round of the Concacaf World Cup 2022 Qualifiers to be played on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free-trial). You can watch it also on FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN Radio

USMNT vs Honduras: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, the United States are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -600, while Honduras have odds of +1700. A tie would end up in a +550 payout.

