USMNT prepares for what will be the 2022 World Cup this year with this friendly against Morocco, other team qualified for Qatar. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Both teams are already qualified for the next World Cup in Qatar, for which there are still a few months left in which there will be no official national team competition. For this reason, these friendlies are of vital importance since it is a good opportunity to have a game against another strong team.

The American team qualified as the third best team in Concacaf with the same number of points as Costa Rica (who must play in the playoffs), but with a better goal difference. On the Morocco side, they had a relatively easy path to the World Cup, with a relatively uneventful group stage and a much inferior playoff rival (Democratic Republic of the Congo), although that does not mean they are a bad team. They are undoubtedly one of the best on the continent.

USMNT vs Morocco: Date

This international friendly match between USMNT and Morocco that will take place at the TQL Stadium, in Cincinnati, Ohio will be played on Wednesday, June 1 at 7:30 PM (ET).

USMNT vs Morocco: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch USMNT vs Morocco

USMNT and Morocco will play this international friendly match this Wednesday, June 1 at 7:30 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN USA, TUDN.com, ESPN2, Univision NOW, TUDN App, UniMás.

