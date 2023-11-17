USMNT win against T&T but lose big when it comes to performance

For 80 minutes in Austin, Texas the USMNT looked like a bewildered team that could not score, one, yes one goal against a 10-man Trinidad and Tobago side that fielded one of the worst game ready teams in recent memory.



In the statistical war the match was a no contest, 3-0 scoreline, 26-1 when it came to shots, and 76-24 when it came to possession. In every metric the US won hands down, except in the metric of eye candy.



Gregg Berhalter’s side looked extremely predictable and felt not having both Tim Weah and Christian Pulisic on the field, despite his goal Gio Reyna was not able to truly lay a stamp on the game, and Folarin Balogun continues a downward spiral of performances that have him benched at Monaco and now looking too timid with the US.



Winners



Few players can truly claim they “won” but here are a few who upped their stock.



Jedi Robinson: Fundamental in both goals the Fulham back continues to show why he is key in the US defense and nice to see him have a big game when going forward.



Gio Reyna: not wildly impressive but getting a goal and trying to make things happen will be enough after this first leg.



Ricardo Pepi: Pepi can seriously challenge Balogun for the starting 9 especially if things continue as they are. Which we hope not.



Losers



Folarin Balogun: Where was the striker from last season? After a good start at Monaco, Balogun has looked ordinary for the last month.



Malik Tillman: Tasked with being as dangerous as Tim Weah, his recent form at PSV stated we’d see a lot more. It was a bad outing for the former Rangers player.



Gregg Berhalter: Despite an inspiring win against Ghana, every match since his return has been a major bore. When one see’s what Marcelo Bielsa has done with Uruguay, defeating and commanding Brazil and Argentina in La Celeste’s World Cup qualification campaign, again… SHAME on US Soccer for not thinking outside the box.