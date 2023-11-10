USMNT defender Miles Robinson is out of contract with MLS side Atlanta United in December of 2023. Having not resigned with the five stripes and committed to possibly moving to Europe, for Robinson it would be a long overdue move to Europe after a devastating injury kept him off of the 2022 World Cup roster for the US.



Miles Robinson began his professional career in 2018 and was pointed to by former Atlanta United manager Gabriel Heinze as a player to keep an eye on, stating he had many exceptional skills for a defender.



In total the defender has played 123 games and scored 3 goals in his MLS career and has also earned an impressive 27 caps with 3 goals, all scored in 2021. Robinson has won 3 titles with Atlanta United and 2 championships with the USMNT.



Wolfsburg in for Miles Robinson



According to Joshua N. of Sporf the German outfit Wolfsburg have watched the now 26-year-old defender and are liking their chances of signing him on a free transfer. PSV and Mallorca are also rumored to be interested in the defender who will have options once the MLS season is over.



Wolfsburg has been a kind place for US internationals, and is the current home of US winger Kevin Paredes, and was once home to John Brooks, Claudio Reyna, Brian McBride, and Chad Deering.



Miles Robinson is on the USMNT roster to play a two-leg series against Trinidad and Tobago which will qualify one of those teams to the 2024 Copa America.