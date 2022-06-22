The USWNT and Colombia will clash at the DSG Park in the 2022 International Friendly. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

USWNT vs Colombia: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 International Friendly

The United States will face Colombia at the DSG Park in Commerce City in an International Friendly 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this unique women's International soccer match or live stream free in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to fuboTV.

This will be their ninth overall meeting. There are no surprises here as the United States women’s national soccer team are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on seven occasions so far; Colombia have not grabbed a win to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their last duel took place on January 23, 2021, when the Stars and Stripes torpedoed Las Chicas Superpoderosas with a final result of 6-0 in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time since then, this time in the 2022 International Friendly.

USWNT vs Colombia: Date

The 2022 International Friendly game between USWNT and Colombia will be played on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the DSG Park in Commerce City.

USWNT vs Colombia: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch USWNT vs Colombia for International Friendly 2022

The friendly game to be played between the USA and Colombia will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options include Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1.