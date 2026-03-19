Nathan MacKinnon urges Avalanche to figure out divisional opponent before playoffs

Nathan MacKinnon sent his teammates a clear message after the Colorado Avalanche lost to the Dallas Stars in the 2025-26 NHL season. MacKinnon emphasized how the Avs have come up short when facing star goaltender Jake Oettinger. As the Avs and Stars may come across one another in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, something must change for Colorado, or it could be in trouble.

“We’ve got to get to Oettinger more. I feel like all three games we’ve outshot and outplayed them heavily, we’ve just got to find a way to beat that guy,” MacKinnon said after the 2-1 loss on home ice, via Will Petersen of Denver Sports 104.3.

Colorado almost doubled Dallas in shots on goal, as the Avs fired 34 pucks on Oettinger’s net to the Stars‘ 18 on Scott Wedgewood. The Avalanche also dominated at the dot, winning 57.6% of the faceoffs. However, they couldn’t figure out Oettinger—once more.

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Not even the fact the Avalanche reacted to MacKinnon’s criticism with a roster move before the game against Dallas changed the tune. The Stars have defeated the Avs once again.

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Dallas is proving to be Colorado’s kryptonite

Not only in the Stanley Cup Playoffs—where the Avs are 2-5 in series against the Stars (including two straight eliminations in 2024 and 2025)—but in the regular season, as well. Dallas simply has Colorado’s number. That is a scary thought for the Avalanche, as there is a very real scenario in which they meet the Stars once again in the second round of the postseason.

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see also Nathan MacKinnon calls out Avalanche with raw criticism of lineup decisions

Whether the Stars play better than the Avs or not seems to be irrelevant. So far in the 2025–26 NHL season, Colorado has outshot Dallas in all three of their meetings. Still, MacKinnon and the Avalanche have a 1-0-2 record to show for it.

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Recent playoff history between Stars and Avalanche

On the bright side, Colorado can hang on to the fact that all three games have been decided in a shootout. In the playoffs, shootouts no longer exist. However, sudden-death, 5-on-5 overtime hasn’t been much kinder to MacKinnon and company either.

Since the 2019–20 season, the Stars and Avs have faced each other in three playoff series. Dallas has moved on each time, and whenever a game has gone to overtime, Colorado is 1-4. It seems the Avalanche’s only chance to defeat the Stars is through a blowout, whereas the Texan club excels in tight, low-scoring duels.

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Perhaps, the fact Jake Oettinger is in net for the Stars explains the logic behind that statistic. Regardless, MacKinnon has grown sick and tired of falling at the hands of Dallas. Maybe this year will be different. For Colorado, it has to be.

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