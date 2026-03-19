Braves’ Jurickson Profar reportedly to miss 2026 season after testing positive for PEDs again

The Atlanta Braves will be without Jurickson Profar for the entire 2026 season after the outfielder’s appeal of a positive PED test was resolved, resulting in a 162-game suspension. The development delivers a significant blow to Atlanta’s roster heading into the year.

“Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar will miss the entire 2026 season after his appeal of a positive PED test was resolved,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported. “He will serve a 162-game suspension for testing positive a second time and will be ineligible for postseason play.”

Profar was coming off a 2025 season in which he hit .245 with 14 home runs, 43 RBIs, and a .787 OPS across 318 at-bats, while also adding nine stolen bases. He had shown early signs of consistency in 2026 spring training, posting a .300 average and .733 OPS in limited action.

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Suspension removes experienced bat from Braves lineup

Before the suspension was officially confirmed after his second positive test, Braves manager Weiss had reacted boldly to Profar’s season‑long PED suspension, offering a firm stance on the situation. Across his MLB career, Profar owns a .245 average with 125 home runs and a .731 OPS in over 4,000 at-bats. His ability to contribute offensively while providing lineup flexibility made him a valuable depth piece for a Braves team with postseason expectations.

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Braves must adjust depth amid unexpected setback

With Profar now unavailable for the entire season, Atlanta will need to rely on internal options or explore external moves to reinforce the outfield. The absence adds pressure on the roster to compensate for the lost production, especially as the team looks to remain competitive throughout the season without one of its experienced contributors.

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