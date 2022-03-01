Valencia will face Athletic Club this Wednesday, March 2 at the Mestalla Stadium for the semifinals of the 2021/2022 Copa del Rey. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Valencia and Athletic Club will face each other this Wednesday, March 2, at the Mestalla Stadium for the second leg of the 2021/2022 Copa del Rey Semifinals. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US.

Two teams with very similar realities face each other in La Liga. The eighth against the ninth of the standings, the two fighting to reach qualifying positions for the international cups, and without any chance of fighting to win La Liga. The only chance that both have of being champions this season is this Copa del Rey 2021/2022.

In this sense, those who have shown a better level have been Athletic Club, since in the previous rounds they eliminated two candidates like Barcelona and Real Madrid. However, playing in San Mames for the first leg of these semi-finals they got a 1-1 that does not guarantee them anything, and that is why, as locals in this second leg, it is Valencia who have a slight advantage.

Valencia vs Athletic Club: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Mestalla Stadium, Valencia, Spain

Valencia vs Athletic Club: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Valencia vs Athletic Club: Storylines

In history, these two rivals have faced each other 184 times and the statistics are very even. So much so that the dominators by just 5 games difference are Valencia, who obtained 71 victories compared to 66 for Athletic Club. In addition, there were 7 draws. The last game between the two for the Copa del Rey was 1-1 for the first leg of this series, played on February 10 of this year.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Valencia vs Athletic Club in the U.S.

The second leg of the 2021/2022 Copa del Rey semifinal game between Valencia and Athletic Club, to be played this Wednesday, March 2 at the Mestalla Stadium, Valencia, Spain; will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

Valencia vs Athletic Club: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers haven’t a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: both Valencia and Athletic Club have +175 odds (a sample of how even the match will be), while a draw would finish in a +230 payout.

DraftKings Valencia +175 Tie +230 Athletic Club +175

*Odds via DraftKing