Velez Sarsfield and River Plate face each other on Matchday 8 of the 2022 Liga Profesional shortly after their Copa Libertadores series. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Argentine League game in the US.

Matchday 8 of the 2022 Liga Profesional will bring us a must-watch game when Velez welcome River Plate to Estadio Jose Amalfitani, where they already beat El Millonario a few weeks ago. Here, check out the date, kick-off time, and how to watch this exciting game in the US.

These teams have a lot of recent history, given that El Fortin knocked Marcelo Gallardo's men out of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 last week. Having won the first leg at home, Alexander Medina's boys held on to a goalless draw at El Monumental to punch their ticket to the next round.

However, both sides come from a string of bad results in the Argentine league. While Velez failed to pick up a victory in their last three games (D1 L2), River head into this clash aiming to end a two-game losing streak. Will the visitors claim revenge this time?

Velez vs. River Plate: Date

Velez Sarsfield and River Plate will face each other on Sunday, July 17, at Estadio Jose Amalfitani in Liniers. The hosts are currently 25th in the standings with just five points, while the visitors are 16th with eight points.

Velez vs. River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Velez vs. River Plate in the US

The game to be played between Velez and River Plate on Matchday 8 of the 2022 Liga Profesional will be broadcast in the US on TyC Sports Internacional, Paramount+, AFA Play, Fanatiz, and ViX.