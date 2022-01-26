Venezuela will host Bolivia on Friday, January 28 for Matchday 15 of the South American World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. Here, check out the possible lineups of both teams for this match.

Venezuela and Bolivia will face each other in Barinas for Matchday 15 of the South American World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. It’s a crucial match for both teams, who are in the bottom spots of the standings. However, the visitors are not far away from the fourth-placed Colombia. You can watch this match on fuboTV (free trial).

La Verde, coached by Cesar Farias, are currently eighth in the table, with 15 points, only two units behind Colombia. A win against La Vinotinto could put them in the fight for the three spots left for Qatar 2022, as Brazil and Argentina already clinched their spots.

Meanwhile, Venezuela will start a new era under the lead of Argentinian coach Jose Pekerman, who will be coaching its first World Qualifiers match with his new team this Friday. La Vinotinto are seventh in the standings with only seven points so far. Here, check out the possible line-ups for this game.

Venezuela’s possible line-up

Pekerman made it clear with the roster that this will be a new start for La Vinotinto. Several players are coming back to the squad, such as Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez, who didn’t play in the last four matches, and Jeferson Soteldo, from Toronto FC.

However, it’s possible that Pekerman won’t make many changes to the line-up against Bolivia. Venezuela could play with: Fariñez; Hernandez, Osorio, Ferraresi, Oscar Gonzalez; Otero, Moreno, Rincon, Machis; Luis Gonzalez; Rondón.

Bolivia’s possible starting eleven

On the other hand, Bolivia have veteran Marcelo Moreno as their more lethal weapon. The 34-year-old forward has scored 9 goals so far during the tournament. After winning their last match against Uruguay, Farias probably won’t touch his winning team.

So, this could be Bolivia’s starting eleven to face Venezuela: Lampe; Bejarano, Haquin, Sagredo; Saavedra, Justiniano, Villaroel, Fernandez; Abrego, Arce, Moreno.