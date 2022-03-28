Venezuela play against Colombia at the Matchday 18 of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Venezuela and Colombia meet in a game for the Matchday 18 of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. This game will take place at CTE Cachamay in Ciudad Guayana on March 24, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). The home team is willing to eliminate the visitors. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers potential lineups. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial

Venezuela have a squad with experienced players, most of them play in Europe, United States and Mexico. Those players would be enough to dominate the visiting defense and score early goals.

Colombia must win this game if they still want to play in Qatar 2022, but things are not as easy as they sound as Colombia must expect Peru to lose their last game in the qualifiers.

Venezuela probable lineup

The most recent defeat for Venezuela was painful, they lost against Argentina 0-3 on the road in what was a sign of the poor defensive performance that Venezuela is suffering in the qualifiers.

Pekerman, Venezuela's head coach, took advantage of the game against Argentina to test a lineup with players who had not had minutes during the other qualifiers games, but his lineup failed to stop Messi in midfield.

This is the likely Venezuela’s lineup for this game: Farinez (GK), Rosales (DF), Ferraresi (DF), Chancellor (DF), Makoun (DF), Navarro (MF), Jose Martinez (MF), Herrera (MF), Casseres (MF), Rondon (FW), Josef Martinez (FW)

Colombia probable lineup

Colombia have 20 points in the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers, they must win this game against Venezuela to climb to the 5th spot and access the inter-confederation play-offs, but Peru are occupying that spot with 21 points.

Colombia recently won against Bolivia 3-0 at home, it was a necessary victory to climb spots in the standings, especially after losing two consecutive games against Argentina and Peru. The Colombian squad is made up of top players like Liverpool player Luis Diaz.

This is the likely Colombia’s lineup for this game: Ospina (GK), Munoz (DF), Cuesta (DF), Tesillo (DF), Fabra (DF), Cuadrado (MF), Uribe (MF), Cuellar (MF), Diaz (FW), Rodriguez (FW), Borja (FW)

