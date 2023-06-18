Venezuela vs Guatemala: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 friendly game in your country

There are some teams that are using this month to play friendly games while other have important goals on the horizon. That’s why Venezuela is playing Guatemala at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler. Know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Venezuela are having friendly games in this window as the other South Americans are doing. The qualifiers won’t begin until September, but they need every matchup to improve their poor level. They come from a 1-0 win over Honduras last Thursday.

Guatemala are preparing for the Concacaf Gold Cup set to kick-off later in June. Having an official competition ahead gives more value to this challenge in order to be ready. They are sharing the group with Cuba, Canada, and a rival that’s yet to be determined.

Venezuela vs Guatemala: Kick-Off Time

Venezuela will face Guatemala at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in a 2023 friendly game this Sunday, June 18.

Guatemala: 2:30 PM

United States: 4:30 PM (ET)

Venezuela: 4:30 PM

How to watch Venezuela vs Guatemala in your country

Guatemala: Tigo Sports Guatemala

International: Bet365

Venezuela: Televen