The 28-year-old defender was in his car when a group of Barcelona fans surrounded the car and harassed Umtiti, who had to get out and confront the fans and demand ‘respect’.

In a strange incident that occurred in a Barcelona street, Samuel Umtiti was driving his car when a group of Barcelona fans came up to his car and seemed to be demanding a picture with the defender. Umtiti tried to drive away but risked running over one of the fans who did little to get out of the way.

One of the fans climbed onto the car while Umtiti was trying to pull out, this forced the French international to stop his car in the middle of the street and confront the “fans” who were jumping and singing as he came out of the vehicle.

Umtiti who tried to sway the fans to move out of his way by hitting the horn of his car to little effect, when he did come out of the car the unruly Barcelona fans seemed to calm down, only to ask for a picture.

Samuel Umtiti demands respect from unruly fans

When Samuel Umtiti did finally confront one of the fans, he asked the person who was still trying to take a video of the player, “Do you know what respect is?” and pointed to his car and asked, “are you going to pay for it (the damages)?”

Incredibly when Umtiti returned to his car the same group continued to rag and scream in the defender’s direction. The way the fans behaved has been condemned by much of the Spanish media and Umtiti kept his cool under the circumstances.