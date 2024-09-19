Video: Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal scores great goal to equalize vs Monaco

Lamine Yamal scored Barcelona‘s equalizer against Monaco for their debut ath 2024-25 Champions League. The wonderkid found the net at 28th minute of the first half to help the team get back on the right track after a difficult start at Louis II Stadium.

Hansi Flick’s side had its first setback at 10th minute of the first half after Erik García saw the red card after bringing down Minamino on the edge of the penalty box. The play came off after an egregious mistake in a pass from Marc Ter Stegen.

Then, at 16′, Maghnes Akliouche striked low to pass Ter Stegen, and get the advantage for Monaco. When it seemed like Barcelona were headed to another nightmare in Europe, 17-year-old Yamal appeared to clear all past ghosts.

Yamal only needed one chance to find the back of the net with an incredible finish, impossible for Philipp Köhn to stop. The goal breathed new life into the visitors, who come to this match with a great record in LaLiga.

Flick’s side haven’t lost a match in LaLiga, winning all of their first five matches in the local tournament. In the league, Yamal has scored three goals and given four assists in five appearances.

Lamine Yamal’s incredible stats

Lamine Yamal has become the second youngest goalscorer in ChampionsLeague history (17 years and 68 days), second only to Ansu Fati (17 and 40). It’s also the first time that he has scored a goal in two consecutive games for the first time with Barcelona (57 apps).