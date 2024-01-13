After winning the FIFA Club World Cup, Manchester City are back in the race to conquer the Premier League for a fourth consecutive year thanks to a lot of help from teams like Liverpool and Arsenal.

That’s why, this Saturday’s matchup against Newcastle on the road was crucial. If Pep Guardiola’s squad got a victory, they would only be two points behind the Reds with the same number of games played (20).

St James’ Park is one of toughest places to play, but, Bernardo Silva, opened the score with a sensational goal. It all happened in minute 26th when the star from Portugal shocked thousands of fans with a beauty.

Then, in an incredible turn of events, Newcastle answered with two goals in just three minutes. Alexander Isak tied the game (35′) and Anthony Gordon (37′) gave the advantage to The Magpies.