Fans may have not gotten what they wanted as there was no last dance between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. But that hasn’t made the game between Al-Nassr and Inter Miami less enjoyable.

The Saudi team put on a show early in the game, taking a 3-0 lead in less than 15 minutes. And even though we’re talking about a friendly, players are not taking this game lightly.

Shortly before halftime, the teams got into it and the officials had to intervene. It all started when Gregore made a strong challenge against Anderson Talisca, but tempers flared in the following play as Boushal reacted by making an even uglier challenge on Noah Allen.

Sergio Busquets was seen punching an opponent on the face, but both the Spanish midfielder and Boushal were given a yellow card. Luis Suarez kept on complaining against the referee, before the game resumed its course.

The atmosphere was cooler by the team went to the locker room for the break, with Al-Nassr’s confidence through the roof thanks to their 3-0 lead, while Inter Miami left with plenty of questions and work to do.

Fans continue waiting to see Ronaldo vs Messi one last time

Though this friendly was sold as the potential “Last Dance” between Ronaldo and Messi, it turned out that neither of them started for their respective teams. The Portuguese star did not even make the bench due to a calf injury, whereas Messi is among the substitutes.

The Argentine star was expected to start for the Herons, but muscle discomfort made the club opt not to risk him. Messi has reportedly had MRI after the loss to Al-Hilal, and depending on his progress, could be back in action at some point in this preseason tour.