Coventry City gave us one of the greatest performances in FA Cup history against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium. No one expected this type of ending in the semifinals.

The Red Devils had a comfortable 3-0 advantage thanks to goals by Scott McTominay (23′), Harry Maguire (45+1′) and Bruno Fernandes (58′). Then, chaos unfolded.

The Sky Blues stormed back with a goal by Ellis Simms (71′) and a lucky shot by Callum O’Hare (79′). They just kept pushing during the final minutes of the game trying to perform a miracle. An EFL Championship club sending home a Premier League powerhouse.

In the end, Coventry City got their reward with a penalty kick in stoppage time after a handball by Wan-Bissaka. Haji Wright converted (90+5′) to send the game to extra time. Right now, the game is still 3-3 with a penalty shootout looming.

Coventry City vs Manchester United: Highlights and goals

The scenario was totally unexpected as this was the first time Manchester United had blown a three-goal lead since May of 2013. That was the last game of Alex Ferguson as coach.

Furthermore, this was the first time in FA Cup history in which a team managed to overturn a three-goal deficit in the semifinals or final of the tournament. Just amazing.