After a very disappointing Qatar 2022 World Cup with Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo made a big decision for the future of his family. A huge contract offer came from Al Nassr and the legend chose to embark in a new adventure going to Saudi Arabia.

Of course, 2023 was sensational for CR7 as he became the top scorer in the world with 54 goals. That amount surpassed other stars such as Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.

However, it’s important to remember that the big change was also for his sons and, of course, Georgina Rodriguez. That’s why, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is trying to fulfill his dream playing for the youth team at Al Nassr.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr scores great goal for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is determined to follow his father’s path in soccer as the young player keeps shining with Al Nassr U13 team. The club posted on X another extraordinary goal of CR7’s son who is just 13-years old. The similarities are remarkable.

In the video, Cristiano’s son heads the ball after a corner kick outjumping the goalkeeper with an impressive leap. The post was accompanied by this message: “Like father, like son.”