After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo had a very disappointing first season with Al Nassr. That’s why, the Portuguese player is looking for redemption at Saudi Arabia and with his national team. It’s important to remember his archrival, Lionel Messi, took home the greatest trophy.

Portugal have already secured their ticket to UEFA Euro 2024 with a perfect record of nine victories and 27 points. They are an offensive machine with 35 goals scored and only two conceded thanks to stars like Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva.

Now, the new campaign has been totally different for Cristiano Ronaldo. Al Nassr qualified for the group stage in the AFC Champions League and is fighting for the title in the national competition with giants such as Al Hilal and Al Ittihad. At the international level, Portugal are favorites to hoist the trophy next year in Germany.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Portugal vs Liechtenstein

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 46th minute at Vaduz during Portugal’s 2-0 win over Liechtenstein. Though they had already qualified, CR7 is still pursuing many individual records.

Now, the star has 46 goals in 2023 and 128 in his brilliant international career with the Portuguese squad. Of course, the next step is to fight for another Ballon d’Or by winning the European tournament.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 865 goals in his professional career. Even with age as a key factor, the Portuguese has admitted there’s a new challenge for him ahead: 1000 goals.

“It’s going to be quite challenging, but it’s about assessing my mental state and motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them…we’ll see. It’s a step-by-step process. Before reaching 1 000, you have to reach 900 first. I believe I’ll achieve it.”