Cristiano Ronaldo heads into 2026 World Cup as league champion: How did CR7 enter previous World Cups?

Following Al Nassr’s thrilling final-day triumph to secure the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League title over rivals Al Hilal, Cristiano Ronaldo shifts his focus entirely to international duty with Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo will join Portugal for the 2026 World Cup after winning the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr after a 4-1 victory over Damac. However, it is not the first time the striker enters the international competition as a champion. Here’s a look at his previous performances prior a World up.

FIFA World Cup 2006:

2005–06 League Cup champion (Manchester United)

FIFA World Cup 2010:

No titles won in the 2009–10 season (Real Madrid)

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FIFA World Cup 2014:

2013–14 Copa del Rey champion (Real Madrid)

2013–14 UEFA Champions League winner (Real Madrid)

FIFA World Cup 2018:

2017 Spanish Super Cup champion (Real Madrid)

2017–18 UEFA Champions League winner (Real Madrid)

2017 UEFA Super Cup champion (Real Madrid)

2017 FIFA Club World Cup champion (Real Madrid)

FIFA World Cup 2022:

No titles won in the 2021–22 season (Juventus and Manchester United)

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Cristiano Ronaldo can still win other trophies with Al Nassr after securing this SPL title. He will definitely try to be crowned with his club again, but now his main focus has shifted to the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo is historic for the FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be the final edition featuring Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star has won two major trophies with his country, yet the sport’s biggest international prize has eluded him so far.

Across 22 total appearances in the five different editions he has played so far, Cristiano Ronaldo has racked up eight goals and two assists. He holds the unique distinction of being the first male player to score in five consecutive World Cup tournaments.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts.

Russia 2018 stands out as his most explosive individual World Cup performance to date. In that tournament, he scored four goals, highlighted by an unforgettable hat-trick against Spain to secure a dramatic 3-3 draw.

In the upcoming edition, Cristiano Ronaldo will try to secure the title in what is set to be his last opportunity. Fresh off his SPL triumph, he will arrive at the tournament with massive confidence as he aims for the most prestigious trophy a football player can lift.