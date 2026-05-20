2026 UEFA Europa League final prize money: How much does the winner of Freiburg vs Aston Villa get?

Millions are on the line as Freiburg and Aston Villa battle in the 2026 UEFA Europa League final, where the financial rewards could reshape the future of both clubs.

The winner of the 2026 UEFA Europa League final between Freiburg and Aston Villa is expected to receive millions in UEFA prize money, with the champion earning an additional performance bonus on top of the revenue accumulated.

Under UEFA’s current financial distribution model, clubs collect money at every stage of the competition, from league-phase participation to knockout-round progression and the final itself.

For Aston Villa and Freiburg, tonight’s final is about far more than lifting a trophy. Winning the Europa League also secures a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League, unlocking another massive stream of revenue.

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What is the total prize pool for the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League?

The total prize pool for the 2025-26 UEFA Europa League is approximately €565 million, according to official reports. The Europa League receives roughly 17% of UEFA’s overall €3.3 billion club competition revenue fund.

The UEFA Europa League trophy is seen prior to the 2025/26 Semi-Final Second Leg match (Source: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The money is divided across several financial categories rather than paid out through one fixed championship prize. Around €155 million is allocated to participation fees for clubs reaching the league phase, while performance-related bonuses account for more than €212 million of the total distribution.

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Another major portion comes from UEFA’s “value pillar”, which includes TV revenue and historical club coefficient payments. The expanded 36-team format has also increased the number of matches and commercial inventory available to UEFA broadcasters and sponsors.

How much money does the Europa League runner-up get in 2026?

The Europa League runner-up in 2026 receives a €7 million final participation payment from UEFA, even without winning the trophy. UEFA’s official competition distribution model awards fixed bonuses for each knockout round, including a substantial payout simply for reaching the final.

That figure, however, represents only part of the total earnings. By the time a club reaches the final, it has already accumulated revenue through league-phase participation fees, wins and draws bonuses, ranking payments and knockout-stage rewards.

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The difference between winning and losing the final is still massive financially. UEFA awards an additional €6 million winner’s bonus to the champion, meaning the title-winning side receives both the finalist payment and the victory bonus combined.

How is UEFA Europa League prize money distributed?

UEFA distributes Europa League prize money through a three-pillar system based on participation, sporting performance and commercial value. The structure was redesigned alongside UEFA’s new competition format and heavily rewards clubs that advance deep into the tournament.

The UEFA Europa League trophy on a plinth inside the stadium prior to the UEFA Europa League Final 2025 (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

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Every club reaching the league phase receives a guaranteed starting payment of approximately €4.31 million. Teams then earn additional money for results during the league stage, with each victory worth around €450,000 and each draw generating roughly €150,000.

UEFA also pays clubs according to final league-phase positioning. Teams finishing higher in the standings receive progressively larger ranking bonuses, while top-eight clubs gain extra rewards for directly qualifying to the Round of 16.

Knockout-stage bonuses increase significantly with every round:

Round of 16 qualification: about €1.75 million

Quarterfinals: about €2.5 million

Semifinals: about €4.2 million

Final appearance: €7 million

Tournament winner bonus: €6 million

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Which club has earned more European prize money: Aston Villa or Freiburg?

Aston Villa have likely earned more total UEFA-related revenue than Freiburg during the 2025-26 Europa League season. While both clubs benefited enormously from reaching the final, UEFA’s value-pillar system strongly favors teams from the Premier League, where financial rewards are also much higher.

Both clubs received the same base competition bonuses for advancing through the tournament. However, Aston Villa are expected to earn larger market-pool and coefficient-related payments thanks to the Premier League’s commercial strength and their growing European profile under Unai Emery.

The winner of the final will unlock an even larger financial leap through automatic qualification to the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. UEFA confirms that Europa League champions receive a Champions League berth if they have not already qualified domestically.