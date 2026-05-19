2025-26 Premier League prize money: How much will Arsenal or Manchester City make for winning the title?

Arsenal and Manchester City are battling for more than Premier League glory in 2025-26. With massive TV revenue, bonus payouts and Champions League money at stake, the title race could reshape both clubs’ futures.

The 2025-26 Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City is about far more than silverware. With the season nearing its conclusion, the club that finishes first is expected to receive one of the biggest financial rewards.

The Premier League’s financial structure means every position in the standings carries enormous value, but finishing first delivers the biggest payout. Last season, Liverpool reportedly earned around £174.9 million for winning the title.

Arsenal are chasing their first league title since 2004, while Pep Guardiola’s men are trying to extend their era of dominance with another championship. Beyond the trophy itself, lifting the title could provide a massive financial boost.

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What is the prize money for the 2025-26 Premier League?

The 2025-26 Premier League champion is projected to earn close to £180-195 million in total revenue distributions and prize-related income. Unlike American leagues that award a single championship payout, the Premier League distributes money through several categories, including:

Merit payments based on final position

Domestic and international TV rights

Facility fees for televised matches

Commercial revenue sharing

Financial projections for the current season estimate that the club finishing first could approach nearly £190 million overall. The largest direct league reward comes from merit payments, which increase with every spot in the table.

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A detailed view of the Premier League trophy in 2025 (Source: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Reports projecting the 2025-26 distributions estimate that first place is worth more than £50 million in merit-based prize money alone, while each lower position receives several million pounds less.

Combined with broadcast and commercial distributions, even clubs near the bottom of the table are expected to surpass £100 million in revenue.

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For clubs such as Arsenal and Man City, winning also unlocks additional commercial benefits beyond the official league distributions. Sponsorship value, merchandise sales, global exposure and UEFA Champions League qualification all contribute to major revenue increases after a title-winning season.

How does the Premier League prize money compare to other competitions?

The Premier League generates more domestic league revenue than any other soccer competition in the world, giving English clubs a major financial advantage over rivals across Europe.

A detailed view of the Premier League trophy during the Premier League Hall of Fame 2024 Inductions event (Source: Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Premier League)

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The UEFA Champions League remains the closest comparison financially. UEFA confirmed that the 2025-26 Champions League prize pool exceeds €2.4 billion, with clubs receiving €18.6 million simply for qualifying for the league phase.

According to Sports Illustrated and UEFA financial breakdowns, the Champions League winner can potentially surpass €100-150 million in total UEFA earnings depending on market value distributions and performance bonuses.

However, Premier League clubs still maintain a financial edge because domestic league revenue is added on top of European earnings. The economic difference is especially noticeable in transfer spending.

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Mid-table Premier League clubs often operate with larger budgets than title contenders from other European leagues because England’s TV deals distribute massive revenue throughout the table.