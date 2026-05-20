Is De’Aaron Fox playing tonight for Spurs vs OKC in Game 2 of 2026 NBA Western Conference Finals?

With the San Antonio Spurs chasing a crucial edge against the Oklahoma City Thunder, all eyes are suddenly on De'Aaron Fox and his uncertain status entering Game 2 of the 2026 Western Conference Finals.

De’Aaron Fox is officially listed as questionable for tonight’s Game 2 between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2026 NBA Western Conference Finals. He missed Game 1 because of right ankle soreness.

San Antonio is still holding out hope that the All-Star guard could return as the series shifts deeper into what many around the league expect to become a classic postseason battle.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson told reporters that the 28-year-old guard will be evaluated closer to tipoff, with him considered a true game-time decision after receiving treatment and rest following the opener.

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What injury does De’Aaron Fox have?

De’Aaron Fox is dealing with right ankle soreness ahead of Game 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The San Antonio Spurs officially listed the All-Star guard as questionable after he missed Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

De’aaron Fox #4 of the San Antonio Spurs brings the ball up court against the Timberwolves (Source: Alex Slitz/Getty Images

He suffered the ankle issue during Game 4 of the Spurs’ second-round playoff series against the Timberwolves. The injury has continued to bother him throughout the postseason, forcing the Spurs to closely monitor his workload.

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Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson explained that the injury is unlikely to fully heal during the playoffs because of the short turnaround between games. Instead, the team has focused on treatment, recovery sessions and managing his pain level.

How long has De’Aaron Fox been out?

De’Aaron Fox has missed one playoff game because of his ankle injury. The Spurs guard sat out Game 1 of the 2026 Western Conference Finals after aggravating the issue during the previous round.

Before the injury, he had been one of San Antonio’s most important playoff performers alongside Victor Wembanyama. His absence immediately became one of the biggest storylines entering the Thunder series.

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San Antonio still managed to steal Game 1 on the road despite Fox being unavailable. Rookie Dylan Harper stepped into a larger offensive role, while Wembanyama delivered a historic 41-point, 24-rebound performance in the double-overtime win.

Who starts for the Spurs if De’Aaron Fox is out?

Rookie guard Dylan Harper is expected to continue starting for the Spurs if De’Aaron Fox cannot play in Game 2. Harper took on a major role in Game 1 and responded with one of the best postseason performances by a rookie.

San Antonio may also continue staggering Harper and Castle throughout the game to compensate for Fox’s absence as the team’s lead creator. The Spurs’ likely starting lineup without him would include:

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Dylan Harper

Devin Vassell

Stephon Castle

Harrison Barnes

Victor Wembanyama

What are De’Aaron Fox’s stats in the 2026 NBA Playoffs?

De’Aaron Fox has been one of the Spurs’ most productive players during the 2026 NBA Playoffs. Before his ankle injury, he played a major role in San Antonio’s deep postseason run through the Western Conference bracket.

During the playoffs, he has averaged 23 points per game, 6 assists per game and 5 rebounds per game. His speed in transition and ability to create offense late in possessions became especially important during the Spurs’ series wins.

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Fox also developed strong chemistry with Victor Wembanyama after arriving in San Antonio. The duo quickly became one of the NBA’s most dangerous pick-and-roll combinations, giving the Spurs another elite offensive weapon.

Is De’Aaron Fox on a minutes restriction tonight?

The Spurs have not officially announced a minutes restriction for De’Aaron Fox in Game 2. However, San Antonio is expected to monitor his workload carefully if he is cleared to play against Oklahoma City.

Fox entered the game officially listed as questionable, and head coach Mitch Johnson indicated the decision would largely depend on how the guard feels during pregame testing and warmups.

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Because the ankle injury is not fully healed, the Spurs could choose to limit Fox’s minutes or avoid overextending him during long stretches, especially after the exhausting double-overtime opener in Game 1.