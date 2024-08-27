Trending topics:
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores fantastic free-kick goal in Al Nassr's comfortable win vs Al Feiha

Cristiano Ronaldo sent home a nice free-kick goal to help Al Nassr beat Al Feiha on Matchday 2 of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League. Watch his amazing goal here!

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrating after scores the 1st goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Raed at Al Awwal Park Stadium on August 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrating after scores the 1st goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Raed at Al Awwal Park Stadium on August 22, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

By Martín O’donnell

The 2024-25 Saudi Pro League season is just getting started, but in only two games with Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo is proving he’s still unstoppable. This time, it’s was Al Feiha’s turn to witness his never-ending talent.

Shortly before halftime, the Portuguese superstar extended his side’s lead with a brilliant set-piece goal to make things 2-0 for Al Nassr. With this free-kick beauty, Ronaldo put himself just one goal shy from reaching 900 career goals.

Following an embarrassing loss to Al Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup, Ronaldo got off to a hot start to the Saudi Pro League by finding the net in the season opener against Al Raed.

Al Nassr failed to win that game though, so Cristiano’s free kick goal this time proved more impactful. Talisca (5′, 95′) and Marcelo Brozovic (85′) were the other scorers for Luis Castro’s side, who ended up winning 4-1 as Fashion Sakala pulled one back for the hosts after 86′.

With this result, Al Nassr got to pick up their first win of the season, leaving behind the Saudi Super Cup loss and the home draw against Al Raeed. Apart from putting his side in the title race, Ronaldo is already on pace to win the Saudi Pro League golden boot for the second straight season.

Cristiano Ronaldo"s EA FC 25 card leaked: Al Nassr star"s rating compared to Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo looking to repeat golden boot in Saudi Arabia

Last term, Ronaldo made history in Saudi Arabia. By finding the net on an impressive 35 occasions, the Portuguese broke the record of 34 goals in a single Saudi Pro League season set by Abderrazak Hamdallah in 2019.

How many free-kick goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored?

With his fantastic set-piece goal against Al Feiha, Cristiano Ronaldo has reached 64 free-kick goals throughout his illustrious career. Now he’s only shy of Lionel Messi, who netted 65.

Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

