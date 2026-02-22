Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on his future in Saudi Arabia amid MLS rumors

After sitting out two matches amid speculation, Cristiano Ronaldo played, scored twice, and led Al-Nassr to a 4-0 victory over Al-Hazm, sending a clear message about his future following rumors that the former Real Madrid star, frustrated, might leave the Saudi club for MLS.

Amid the doubts, Cristiano confirmed his happiness in Saudi Arabia, emphasizing that both he and his family are settled, and reaffirmed his commitment to continue competing with Al-Nassr.

“I’m very happy, and as I’ve said many times, I belong to Saudi Arabia. It’s a country that welcomed me, my family, and my friends very well. I’m happy here and I want to stay. The most important thing is that we keep moving forward and that we are leaders in the standings,” the Portuguese star said.

With that statement, Ronaldo will remain in Saudi Arabia next season, barring any extraordinary circumstances during the campaign. This also means fans will not see another potential MLS showdown between two of the greatest players in history, a Messi vs Ronaldo matchup.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr

Approaching 1,000 Career Goals

A key subplot in Cristiano Ronaldo’s career, if not the main one, is reaching the milestone of 1,000 career goals, a mark that is now within reach. After his brace against Al-Hazm, the forward reached 964 goals in his professional career.

With league title ambitions, the AFC Champions League, and the goal-scoring record in mind, Ronaldo and Al-Nassr face crucial upcoming matches, compounded by the constant challenge of Mexican striker Julián Quiñones in the race for the season’s golden boot.

Al-Nassr’s next league matches are against Al-Najma SC and Al-Fayha, while they will also play the first leg of the AFC Cup quarterfinals against Al Wasl Football Club.

Ronaldo’s performance and leadership will be vital as Al-Nassr balances domestic and continental competitions, while fans continue to watch closely as he edges closer to soccer’s most historic scoring milestone.

