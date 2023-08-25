Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show in Al-Nassr‘s comfortable victory over Al-Fateh on Matchday 3 of the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese star bagged a hat-trick and provided an assist as his side put five past the hosts.

The 38-year-old came up with a magical moment after 27 minutes, pulling off a backheel assist for Sadio Mane to put the visitors in front. 11 minutes later, Ronaldo scored his first goal of the night to extend Al-Nassr’s lead.

In the second half, the 5x Ballon d’Or winner made it 3-0 at the 55th minute and he had no intention of slowing down. Mane seemed to seal the final score after 81 minutes, but Ronaldo secured his hat-trick in the dying seconds ot the match.

Video: Ronaldo’s hat-trick vs. Al-Fateh

Ronaldo reached his 63rd hat-trick of his career and helped Al-Nassr win their first league game this season, after losing their previous two matches. Besides, he extended his advantage over Lionel Messi on the all-time scoring list.