Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Saudi Pro League game on August 28, 2026

Al Nassr host Al Taawoun at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh for Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo's side is off to a perfect start, while Al Taawoun seeks its first league win.

Match Summary Match Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun Tournament Saudi Pro League Date Friday, August 28, 2026 Time 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT TV Channels FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes Live Stream Fubo, FOX One

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun in the USA

Al Nassr vs. Al Taawoun will be available to watch in the USA on FOX Soccer Plus and FOX Deportes. For streaming, viewers can watch the game through Fubo and FOX One.

Can I watch Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun for free?

Yes, Fubo currently offers a 5-day free trial for Al Nassr vs. Al Taawoun. Its official match listing shows the game with a “Try for free” option, allowing eligible new subscribers to access the broadcast without paying upfront.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Al Nassr comes into this fourth-round meeting with a perfect start to the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season, and the timing could not be more demanding. The Riyadh side won its first two league matches before producing a dramatic 3-2 comeback against Al Ettifaq on Tuesday, despite playing with 10 men for most of the match after goalkeeper Bento was sent off. Sadio Mane scored twice in the comeback, including the stoppage-time winner.

Kingsley Coman of Al-Nassr while under pressure Angelo Fulgini of team Al-Taawoun (Source: Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

The victory kept Al Nassr unbeaten under Ange Postecoglou and maintained its position at the top of the early league standings. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, was substituted at halftime against Al Ettifaq after making his first start of the campaign. His availability and fitness will be an important factor heading into Friday, particularly after he scored against Al Riyadh in his previous league appearance.

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Al Taawoun faces a very different situation. The visitors have yet to win a league game this season, opening with a 0-0 draw against Al Khaleej and then drawing 0-0 with Al Fayha, with a 3-2 defeat to Al Kholood in between. They did, however, beat Damac 3-0 in the King’s Cup, giving the team some momentum before one of its toughest league assignments.

What time is the Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun match?

The Al Nassr vs. Al Taawoun match kicks off Friday, August 28, at 2:00 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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