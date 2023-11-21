Almost 20 years ago, Ronaldinho was considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time. His time at Barcelona was one highlight reel play after another, known for his great shooting but his dance move dribbling is what made him famous.



Ronaldinho also took a young man under his wing at Barcelona, that young boy was a certain Lionel Messi, who Ronaldinho had predicted “will be better than me.”



Since his retirement in 2015, Ronaldinho has had his ups and downs financially. In November 2018, “Dinho” had his luxury cars and artwork seized by Brazilian authorities, as well as being accused of owing fines that were levied against his charity. Now a report in the Sun states that the one time PSG, Barcelona, and AC Milan star has lost almost all his money as he owes back taxes.



Ronaldinho’s financial troubles



Ronaldinho is reported to owe back taxes that will result in the seizure of two properties, after tax authorities failed to find any funds in the bank accounts of the 43-year-old.



Last month Ronaldinho’s passport was confiscated as the state continues to recover funds on an illegal construction in a protected area linked to the Brazilian. Upon reviewing Ronaldinho’s bank accounts, authorities found only $6 in his accounts.



Ronaldinho’s career



At one time the world’s most famous soccer player, Ronaldinho won 16 championships in his career, none bigger than the 2002 FIFA World Cup. After AC Milan, Ronaldinho became a shell of himself, playing without regard and cashing in with stops in Mexico and some teams in Brazil.



Ronaldinho scored 266 goals in 699 career club games and 33 goals in 97 caps for the Brazilian national team.