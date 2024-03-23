This Saturday, during a long awaited International Friendly, Endrick scored the game-winning goal for Brazil in a 1-0 victory over England. It was the start of a new process under coach Dorival Junior trying to conquer the 2024 Copa America and the2026 World Cup.
Carlo Ancelotti was supposed to be the man in charge, but he declined the offer to stay with Real Madrid. Right now, Brazil are really struggling in the South American qualifiers.
It was a historic day for Endrick as he inscribed his name in the record books. At 17 years and 246 days, the prospect of the famous Merengues became the youngest male player ever to score a senior career goal at Wembley Stadium.
