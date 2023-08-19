As the highly anticipated Leagues Cup 2023 final is about to begin between Inter Miami and Nashville SC, the spotlight is not only on Lionel Messi’s performance. Notable personalities are in attendance, with Giannis Antetokounmpo being one.

Antetokounmpo has shown his admiration for soccer in the past, but this time he may have made a mistake. The Milwaukee Bucks star added an unexpected twist before the match while he stepped on the field.

Giannis decided to pay tribute to another sports icon: Cristiano Ronaldo. Antetokounmpo replicated Ronaldo’s famous goal celebration, a move that instantly generated a reaction from the Messi fans inside the stadium.

Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo copies Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration