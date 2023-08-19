Lionel Messi is leading a revolution with Inter Miami. One of the worst teams in the MLS suddenly reached the 2023 Leagues Cup final. The star from Argentina has scored nine goals in six matches. Just spectacular.

As a consequence, many players will follow Messi’s path in the United States. For example, the impact of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba has been massive in just two weeks at Inter Miami.

Now, in a moment where Lionel Messi’ actions are inevitably compared with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, a major change of rules could be coming to the MLS. It will boost soccer to another level in the US.

Gerardo Martino warns Lionel Messi will produce a change of rules in MLS

Before the 2023 Leagues Cup final against Nashville SC, the coach of Inter Miami, Gerardo Martino, guaranteed a change of rules will come to the MLS in order to bring world stars. Otherwise, countries like Saudi Arabia might win that race.

“Lionel Messi’s arrival accelerated the MLS growth and it will surely change some aspects of the league related to some rules which forbid important players to come because maybe there’s an economic restriction.”

Though many coaches in the MLS are reluctant to a free-spending policy, Martino believes there’s no other option. “When they understand all the consequences of Messi’s impact, I’m sure they will definitely change the rules to take advantage of this situation to keep growing.”