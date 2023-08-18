It didn’t take long for Lionel Messi to settle in at Inter Miami. The Argentine superstar got off to an electric start at his new club, turning the franchise around to reach the 2023 Leagues Cup final.

At 36, Leo proved he still has a lot left in the tank, and especially for this new adventure in the United States. Messi put the South Florida team on his back from the get-go and led it to new heights.

The Rosario-born playmaker played a pivotal role in Inter Miami’s road to the final, scoring in every single game on the road to the decider vs. Nashville. Let’s take a look at Messi’s nine goals before the final.

Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul: Messi scores clutch free-kick in his debut

Messi’s debut in the US was a sign of what Inter Miami fans could expect from him. The Argentine star came off the bench in the second half and scored a fantastic free kick in the dying seconds of the game to secure a 2-1 win over Cruz Azul.

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United: Messi’s first brace as starter

In his first start for the Herons, Messi put on a show by scoring a brace in just 22 minutes. Besides, he provided an assist for Robert Taylor.

Inter Miami vs. Orlando City: Messi bags another double against the rivals

Messi once again showed up in the Florida derby to help his team leave rivals Orlando City on the way. It could have been a hat-trick, but he let Josef Martinez take a penalty.

Inter Miami vs. Dallas FC: Messi’s third brace in a row

Messi stepped up when Inter Miami needed him the most against Dallas FC. He put the visitors in front after six minutes, but things got very complicated at some point. Eventually, Leo tied the match with a crucial free-kick goal to force the penalties, where he also scored his shot to help Miami advance.

Inter Miami vs. Charlotte FC: Messi seals the win

Though it wasn’t an eventful match for the Argentine star, Messi still found a way to get on the scoresheet just before the final whistle.

Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union: Messi scores long-range goal

Lionel Messi scored the second-longest goal of his career in the 2023 Leagues Cup semifinals against Philadelphia Union, when he found the net from 36.34 yards.