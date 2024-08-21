Trending topics:
Video: Highlights and goals from Columbus Crew’s 3-1 victory over Philadelphia Union in the 2024 Leagues Cup

Columbus Crew qualified for the 2024 Leagues Cup Final after defeating the Philadelphia Union 3-1 in the semifinals at the Lower.com Field. Here, you can find the game's highlights, goals, and key moments.

Diego Rossi celebrates Columbus Crew's goal.
© Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty ImagesDiego Rossi celebrates Columbus Crew's goal.

By Ignacio Cairola

Columbus Crew won 3-1 against the Philadelphia Union, with two goals from Diego Rossi and one from Cucho Hernández. Daniel Gazdag scored for the Union. The Yellow and Black advanced to the final of the 2024 Leagues Cup for the first time in their history.

In addition to securing a spot in the final, Columbus has guaranteed their qualification for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. Part of that achievement is due to the outstanding performance of forward Cucho Hernández, who has played 15 matches and scored 15 goals since June 14.

The reigning 2023 MLS champions, Columbus Crew, entered the 2024 Leagues Cup in the Round of 32. They eliminated Sporting KC, Inter Miami, and New York City FC in the previous three rounds.

