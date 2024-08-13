Columbus Crew came from behind to defeat Inter Miami 3-2 in the 2024 Leagues Cup Round of 16. Here, you can find highlights, goals, and key moments from the game.

Columbus Crew knocked out Inter Miami, the defending champion, and advanced to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, where they will face either Tigres UANL or New York City FC. The Black and Gold team tied the match in two minutes, thanks to goals from Christian Ramírez (67’) and Diego Rossi (69’). Ten minutes later, Rossi (80’) struck again to break the deadlock and secure a 3-2 victory for the home team.

Inter Miami had taken an early 2-0 lead with goals from Matías Rojas (who scored for the fifth time in his last five matches with the Herons) and Diego Gómez. Gerardo Martino’s team was once again without Lionel Messi, who is still recovering from his injury. Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba were in the starting lineup.

Columbus has lost only one of their last ten matches across all competitions and secured their third consecutive win today. Despite the elimination, Inter Miami remains at the top of the Eastern Conference in Major League Soccer, five points ahead of Cincinnati, who are in second place.