Denis Bouanga opened the scoring in the 11th minute of the first half for Los Angeles FC, bringing calm to the home team. The 29-year-old forward has either scored or assisted on half of the 64 goals LAFC has scored in all competitions in 2024. In the second half, Cristian Olivera sealed the 2-0 final in the 61st minute.

Steve Cherundolo’s team advanced to the Round of 16, facing either Necaxa or the San Jose Earthquakes on August 13, at BMO Stadium. LAFC, currently in second place in the MLS Western Conference, secured their third clean sheet in the last four games.

Austin FC, who finished first in Group A of the Leagues Cup, failed to extend their unbeaten streak of three games across all competitions. The Texan team will now focus on MLS, where they are in tenth place in the Western Conference.